Heavy rainfall on Friday morning, December 19, caused waterlogging and flooding in Dubai and several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the wake of the heavy rain, the Dubai police have asked residents to stay indoors. Notably, the heavy downpour in Dubai comes after the record rainfall last year, which left the city flooded. According to a report in AFP, the Dubai police sent alerts to residents' phones which read, "For your safety, please remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are expected in the coming hours, and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary until midday on Friday." According to the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Friday, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as netizens are looking online to get more information about the Dubai weather. Besides the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also issued alerts following a heavy downpour on Thursday, December 18. Multiple videos surfaced online showing waterlogged streets in Dubai after a heavy downpour. It is also reported that the flooding has led to offices giving work-from-home to people in a few parts of the country.

Heavy Rainfall in Dubai Causes Flooding

Heavy rain lashed Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Friday, leading to flooding and sparking work-from-home arrangements in some parts of the country pic.twitter.com/iHu1iR0yo7 — The National (@TheNationalNews) December 19, 2025

Videos of Dubai Rains Surface Online

Watch: Heavy rain causes flooding at DIP roundabout, motorists advised to be cautious. live weather updates: https://t.co/yWPYYQGlE5 pic.twitter.com/I3aLoBUBpx — Gulf News (@gulf_news) December 19, 2025

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Dubai This Morning

BREAKING: 🇦🇪🌧️ Heavy rains lash Dubai early this morning, causing widespread flooding on roads and disruptions. Flights delayed,cancelled. pic.twitter.com/FS3FNv97ec — 𝐀𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐀 ® (@Alpha7021) December 19, 2025

Dark Clouds Seen Over Dubai Sky

In pictures: Dubai skies turn moody After a day of heavy rainfall, dark clouds hang over The Views neighborhood, creating a dramatic, almost un-Dubai scene. Credit: Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News Live weather updates: https://t.co/yWPYYQGlE5 pic.twitter.com/vJwnu3X2Qw — Gulf News (@gulf_news) December 19, 2025

#DubaiRains

Dubai Police Manage Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall in City

As rain continues across parts of Dubai, @DubaiPoliceHQ officers remain on the ground around the clock to manage traffic and keep the community safe.#YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/FSqgiIJdUm — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 19, 2025

Dubai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

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