The Kenya national cricket team and hosts Jersey national cricket team are locking horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 match. The Kenya vs Jersey ICC CWC Challenge League A match is scheduled to be hosted at the Farmers Cricket Club Ground in St Martin, Jersey, on Thursday, August 21. The Kenya vs Jersey ICC CWC Challenge League A match is organized to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Kenya vs Jersey ODI match will have no live telecast viewing options in India. However, fans in India can watch the Kenya vs Jersey ICC CWC Challenge League A match on the FanCode app and website, but will require a match pass worth 19 INR or a tour pass worth 49 INR. Saudi Arabia and Qatar Gain Home Advantage in Next Asia Qualifiers for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Kenya vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26

🔴 MENS CRICKET 🔴 HERE WE GO!@ICC Challenge League A gets underway tomorrow. Grainville - 🇰🇼 Kuwait v Qatar 🇶🇦 Farmers - 🇰🇪 Kenya v Jersey 🇯🇪 Both matches 11am start. Head down to watch some international cricket 🏏 All games live streamed via https://t.co/PNkb2FLzlX https://t.co/f0YfenMXBB — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) August 20, 2025

