Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of Virat Kohli, backing the out-of-form Indian star to regain his touch. Kohli has had a forgettable time with the bat in the ongoing tour of England as he hasn't been able to cross the 50-run mark even once. Taking to Instagram, Pietersen shared a picture of himself and Kohli while writing, "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli."

