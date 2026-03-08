Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has surpassed Virat Kohli’s long-standing record to become India’s highest run-scorer in a single ICC T20 World Cup edition. Samson achieved the milestone during his blistering 89-run knock against New Zealand in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Entering the summit clash with 232 runs, the 31-year-old’s 46-ball assault took his tournament tally to 321 runs. This edges past Kohli’s previous national record of 319 runs, which was set during the 2014 tournament. Abhishek Sharma Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty For India in T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Sanju Samson Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

🚨 MOST RUNS IN A SINGLE T20 WORLD CUP FOR INDIA 🚨 • Sanju Samson – 321 runs (5 innings) 🔥 • Virat Kohli – 319 runs (6 innings) • Ishan Kishan – 317 runs (9 innings) A historic T20 World Cup campaign for Samson. 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/cPPa1wiCz2 — Diwakar|दिवाकर|દિવાકર|திவாகர் (@TSKUPid) March 8, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)