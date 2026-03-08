Virat Kohli has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Indian team following their historic victory over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. Taking to social media minutes after the final wicket fell in Ahmedabad, Kohli posted a picture of the Team India squad with the simple caption starting with "Champions ...". The former captain’s endorsement marks a significant moment for the new generation. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, the team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, cementing a legacy that Kohli himself helped build over two decades of international service. India Win T20 World Cup 2026, Men in Blue Become First Team To Defend Title After Beating New Zealand in Final.

Virat Kohli On India's T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026

