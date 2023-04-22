KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants captain achieved this feat in the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on April 22. Rahul got to the mark in 197 innings, which is way ahead of Virat Kohli, the second fastest at the moment (212 innings). The other names on this list include Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and also Suresh Raina. 'It's the Last Phase of My Career' Fans Get Emotional As MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement During Presentation Ceremony After CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

KL Rahul Achieves New Record

KL Rahul becomes the fastest Indian and third-quickest overall behind Babar Azam and Chris Gayle to reach 7000 T20 runs. Fastest Indians to 7000 T20 runs (inn.) 197 - Rahul 212 - Virat Kohli 246 - Shikhar Dhawan 251 - Suresh Raina 258 - Rohit Sharma 271 - Robin Uthappa — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 22, 2023

KL Rahul Fastest to 7000 Runs in T20s

Fastest 🇮🇳 to 𝟟𝕂 👏 pic.twitter.com/62V3sVDCY5 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 22, 2023

