MS Dhoni is not just one of the best to have played the game but also one of the most loved cricket figures across the world. The Chennai Super Kings captain receives a huge ovation and applause in every stadium he plays and it has been seen several times in the Indian Premier League this season. As much as fans love him, they want to see him continue to play cricket and not retire. And Dhoni's fans became emotional after his interview in the post-match presentation ceremony following the CSK vs SRH match, where he said he is in the 'last phase of his career'. Dhoni, 41, is still one of the fittest and quickest cricketers going around and fans were not ready to accept that he might have hinted at his retirement. Take a look at some of the reactions by the fans. MS Dhoni Takes Most Catches by a Wicketkeeper in Men's T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Watch MS Dhoni's Interview Here

It's the final phase of my career... So Im enjoying it all @msdhoni 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/njK3sYlDdf — MD ⚡ (@Thalapathyvj_md) April 21, 2023

Tears

it's the final phase of my career. So I'm enjoying it all -MS DHONI😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3OB7gBx80 — ` (@kurkureter) April 21, 2023

MS Dhoni Fans Right Now

Sadness

MS Dhoni said, "it's the final phase of my career. So I'm enjoying it all". pic.twitter.com/qnygFWDwUD — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) April 21, 2023

'Already Broken'

MS Dhoni said, "it's the final phase of my career. So I'm enjoying it all". 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/5I5aZ8e5Tb — 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊 ᵈʰᵒⁿⁱ 🦁 (@Dhoni_Tweetz) April 21, 2023

'Not Ready'

I am at the Last phase of My career - MS Dhoni I am not ready for this NGL 💔😢 #MsDhoni #CSKvSRH #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/sgKIzTq9WQ — ADA SHARE (@ada_share) April 21, 2023

Apt!

"Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me." - MS DHONI 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9LqgBnYRWc — / (@magss27) April 21, 2023

Hits Hard Indeed!

