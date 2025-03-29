After securing a thrilling victory in their first match of the IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals cricketers engaged in a team bonding session ahead of their second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul, who recently became father also joined the squad and participated in the dinner. Rahul was also spotted mimicking DC mentor Kevin Pietersen and vice-captain Faf du Plessis by imitating their batting stance. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejoins Delhi Capitals Squad Ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Mimics Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen and Vice-Captain Faf du Plessis

We’ve watched KP. We’ve seen Faf bat. We recommend KL mimicking them both 😂 pic.twitter.com/I6fEVuS7zz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 29, 2025

