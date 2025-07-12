India national cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj opened up on his paying tribute to the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Cricket Ground. Mohammed Siraj said that he is a Portugal fan in football, because of Cristiano Ronaldo (who's iconic Siuu celebration he always does), so he wanted to pay tribute to the deceased Diogo Jota, a Portuguese forward. Diogo Jota died in a car crash on July 3, 2025. Mohammed Siraj said that it was hard to believe how unpredictable life is, and he got very emotional, saying "Emotional feel hua mujhe.... life ka kuch bharosa nahi hai" (I felt emotional... there's no guarantee in life". Mohammed Siraj also said that he talked to Kuldeep Yadav before deciding on paying tribute. Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota, Gestures Late Liverpool Star’s Jersey Number '20' After Dismissing Jamie Smith in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj on Emotional Tribute Paid To Diogo Jota

A heartfelt gesture! Mohammed Siraj pays his tribute to the late Diogo Jota. pic.twitter.com/B59kmWG3TO — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2025

