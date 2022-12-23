Bangladeshi wicketkeeper batter Litton Das impressed the cricketing audience all around the globe after he put up an attacking show on display against India in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage, almost taking Bangladesh to the win. The performance gets its deserving reward as Litton finally gets an IPL contract by getting sold to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 mini-auction for 50 lakhs. As things settle down, the cricketer shared his picture in KKR jersey and admitted he is excited to feature in the IPL 2023.

Litton Das 'Excited' To Play In IPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)