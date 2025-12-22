Harshit Rana was born on December 22, 2001. After being scouted and picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, Harshit exploded through the ranks quickly. After playing a key role in KKR's IPL 2024 victory, he became a regular part of Team India and has already debuted in all three formats and produced good performance. Harshit celebrated his 24th birthday on December 22, 2025. On his special occasion, BCCI shared a post wishing him. Yuzvendra Chahal Buys New Car; Star Indian Cricketer Calls Luxury BMW 'Milestone', Expresses Happiness On Parents 'Relishing' Achievement (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Harshit Rana

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ ICC Champions Trophy and 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Asia Cup winner 🏆 Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster Harshit Rana a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/KAcxE569kF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2025

