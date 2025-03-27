'Lord Shardul Thakur' memes went viral on social media after the Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries in the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2025 on March 27. This happened in the third over of the match when Shardul Thakur got the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan with the first two balls and dented Sunrisers Hyderabad's effort of making a big score in the powerplay big time. Shardul Thakur had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and was drafted as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan in LSG's squad ahead of the tournament. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of SRH vs LSG: Check Full Score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Cricket Match.

Haha

'Lord Shardul Thakur Showing His Game'

No 300 with Shardul Thakur Around

Lord Shardul Thakur saving cricket in Hyderabad 🥶#SRHvLSG pic.twitter.com/OlOs223Rot — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 27, 2025

'Silencer Lord Shardul Thakur'

'SRH Thought They Could Make 300 Against Lord Shardul Thakur'

SRH literally thought they would make 300 against lord Shardul Thakur 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oEKp93SuTx — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) March 27, 2025

SRH Batters Seeing Shardul Thakur Today

How does the Batsmen See Shardul Thakur in the Power Play? #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/km75tmseXa — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 27, 2025

'Lord Shardul Thakur' Making an Impact

