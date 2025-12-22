Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur and his wife Mittali Parulkar are celebrating a special milestone as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with a touching message, expressing the joy and emotions they experienced during the beautiful nine-month journey. Their note spoke about love, faith and the quiet excitement of waiting to meet their little one. Soon after the announcement, wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from fans, fellow cricketers and well-wishers across social media. This new chapter marks a deeply personal and joyful moment for Shardul and Mittali as they begin parenthood together, surrounded by love and blessings. Shardul Thakur and Wife Mittali Parulkar Welcome Baby Boy; Indian Cricketer Shares Heartwarming Post On Instagram.

Shardul Thakur Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shardul Thakur (@shardul_thakur)

