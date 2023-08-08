The 12th match of the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League will witness B-Love Kandy cross swords with Galle Titans on Tuesday, August 8 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). B-Love Kandy are entering the game high in confidence, having stood victorious in their previous two encounters. Galle Titans, on the other hand, have succumbed to losses in their last two outings. Looking at the recent form, the Kandy side is likely to hold the edge over the Titans. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of LPL 2023 in India and hence, the live telecast of this encounter will be available on Star Sports 3. Moroever, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of the upcoming match on the FanCode app and website. Lanka Premier League Will Help Me Prepare for Asia Cup 2023, Says Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Live

Buy your tickets and be sure to catch the last two games in Kandy! Book online via BookMyShow 📷https://t.co/Ee5f50Jmn4#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/ZpXHjTOmIh — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 7, 2023

