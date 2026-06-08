IND win by an Innings and 300 runs! Afghanistan's last batter Sharafuddin Ashraf did not come out to bat, thus ending the visitors's second innings on 112, and handing India a mammoth win - their biggest in Test cricket. The Test will be remembered for Manav Suthar, who on debut impressed with his bowling and batting, picking seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul and scoring 28 runs. Washington Sundar displayed all round performance as well, picking five wickets and scoring a half-century. However, the groundwork was laid by Indian batters Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Sai Sudharsan, who scored two hundreds and two fifties between them. The action will now shift to the ODIs, which will take place on June 13 in Dharamshala.
Wickets are falling like nine pins here at Mullanpur, as Afghanistan loose their ninth batter. Saleem Safi fell for a goelden duck, while Nangeyalia Kharote survived for 11 balls, before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the batter. Yadav with these two wickets have managed to pick this third.
OUT! and Manav Suthar gets his first wicket of the second innings, having taken a six-for in the first. A perfect set-up by Suthar, saw Afsar Zazai miss a straighter-one, which crashed onto the batter's pad, who was stuck inside the crease for a simple leg-before call for the umpire.
Back for the final session of Day 3, which could be the final for the Test as well, given India are five wickets away from a win. Afghanistan have just collapsed after a steady first wicket stand. Washington Sundar will look to earn his second five-wicket haul in Test, given the all-rounder is just two wickets away.
OUT! and TEA. Washington Sundar is making the ball talk, this innings, picking his third wicket. Sediqullah Atal went for the big shot just before the tea, and perished for a solid 80-ball 42. A needless shot given India has brought in the field for the exact shot. India are five wickets away from a win here.
OUT! Washington Sundar gets his second, and Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has to walk back to the pavilion, ending his 10-ball stay. Shahidi was forced to push his bat at the ball, which produced an outside edge, that Shubman Gill safely grabbed at first slip.
OUT! Washington Sundar gets the big wicket of Rahmat Shah, who showcased quite a resistance in the first innings. A poor shot from Shah cost the batter his wicket, handing a simple catch to Manav Suthar at mid-off.
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav finally gets a wicket in the Test, and Afghanistan's best batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz falls for 24-ball 24. Gurbaz threw his wicket away trying to go-over mid-off only to hand a catch to Prasidh Krishna.
OUT! India finally have a breakthrough and Mohammed Siraj as usual is he architect. Adbul Malik failed to put bat to ball, which saw the delivery hit the batter on the pads, which saw the umpire raise the finger. Malik opted for DRS, but decision did not overturn.
This has been an enthralling five overs of play, with Indian bowlers almost picking wickets, while Afghanistan are surviving on luck and sheer skill. Both Abdul Malik and Sediqullah Atal have showcased great temperament in the middle, while both have been lucky to survive close calls against Indian pacers.
India continued their relentless domination on Day 2 of the One-Off Test against Afghanistan, ending proceedings in a commanding position at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. After declaring their first innings at a mammoth 564/8, the Indian bowlers, led by debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, tore through Afghanistan's top order, leaving them reeling at 113/5 at stumps and still trailing by 451 runs. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here.
The day began with India looking to pile on runs quickly, and they did so effectively. Resuming their innings, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar added crucial runs, building on the centuries scored by captain Shubman Gill (126) and KL Rahul (101) on Day 1. Pant contributed a brisk 81, while Sai Sudharsan also reached 81. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on a composed 52 as India declared their innings. Afghanistan's pacer Saleem Safi was the pick of the bowlers, achieving a notable six-wicket haul on a challenging surface.
Afghanistan's Batting Collapse
Facing a colossal first-innings total, Afghanistan's reply faltered almost immediately under pressure from the Indian attack. Debutant Manav Suthar emerged as the standout performer for India, showcasing remarkable control and earning three crucial wickets for just 21 runs in 15.5 overs. He struck both before and after the tea break, dismissing Abdul Malik and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and then Afsar Zazai on the final ball of the day. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets, trapping Hashmatullah Shahidi and Sediqullah Atal leg-before.
Rahmat Shah was the lone fighter for Afghanistan, reaching 43 not out off 81 balls by stumps, and in doing so, became the first Afghanistan player to cross 1000 Test runs. However, his efforts were not enough to stem the flow of wickets as Afghanistan's batting lineup struggled to cope with India's disciplined bowling attack. Rahmat Shah Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Reach 1000 Runs in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.
Looking Ahead to Day 3
As Day 3 commences on Monday, June 8, Afghanistan faces an immense challenge to prevent India from enforcing the follow-on. They require another 251 runs with only five wickets in hand to reach the minimum target of 364 runs (200 runs behind India's total) to avoid the follow-on. The pitch is expected to continue assisting spinners, meaning Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav will likely play pivotal roles for India. For Afghanistan, Rahmat Shah will be key to any hopes of a substantial recovery. The match is poised for a swift conclusion, potentially within Day 3 itself, should India maintain their dominance.
Brief Scores at Stumps, Day 2:
India: 564/8 declared (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 101, Rishabh Pant 81, Sai Sudharsan 81; Saleem Safi 6/142)
Afghanistan: 113/5 (Rahmat Shah 43*, Manav Suthar 3/21, Prasidh Krishna 2/35)