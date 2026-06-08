India continued their relentless domination on Day 2 of the One-Off Test against Afghanistan, ending proceedings in a commanding position at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. After declaring their first innings at a mammoth 564/8, the Indian bowlers, led by debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, tore through Afghanistan's top order, leaving them reeling at 113/5 at stumps and still trailing by 451 runs. You can find India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here.

The day began with India looking to pile on runs quickly, and they did so effectively. Resuming their innings, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar added crucial runs, building on the centuries scored by captain Shubman Gill (126) and KL Rahul (101) on Day 1. Pant contributed a brisk 81, while Sai Sudharsan also reached 81. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on a composed 52 as India declared their innings. Afghanistan's pacer Saleem Safi was the pick of the bowlers, achieving a notable six-wicket haul on a challenging surface.

Afghanistan's Batting Collapse

Facing a colossal first-innings total, Afghanistan's reply faltered almost immediately under pressure from the Indian attack. Debutant Manav Suthar emerged as the standout performer for India, showcasing remarkable control and earning three crucial wickets for just 21 runs in 15.5 overs. He struck both before and after the tea break, dismissing Abdul Malik and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and then Afsar Zazai on the final ball of the day. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets, trapping Hashmatullah Shahidi and Sediqullah Atal leg-before.

Rahmat Shah was the lone fighter for Afghanistan, reaching 43 not out off 81 balls by stumps, and in doing so, became the first Afghanistan player to cross 1000 Test runs. However, his efforts were not enough to stem the flow of wickets as Afghanistan's batting lineup struggled to cope with India's disciplined bowling attack. Rahmat Shah Becomes First Afghanistan Player To Reach 1000 Runs in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

Looking Ahead to Day 3

As Day 3 commences on Monday, June 8, Afghanistan faces an immense challenge to prevent India from enforcing the follow-on. They require another 251 runs with only five wickets in hand to reach the minimum target of 364 runs (200 runs behind India's total) to avoid the follow-on. The pitch is expected to continue assisting spinners, meaning Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav will likely play pivotal roles for India. For Afghanistan, Rahmat Shah will be key to any hopes of a substantial recovery. The match is poised for a swift conclusion, potentially within Day 3 itself, should India maintain their dominance.

Brief Scores at Stumps, Day 2:

India: 564/8 declared (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 101, Rishabh Pant 81, Sai Sudharsan 81; Saleem Safi 6/142)

Afghanistan: 113/5 (Rahmat Shah 43*, Manav Suthar 3/21, Prasidh Krishna 2/35)