Mark Wood tramples over Delhi Capitals batters as he end up taking a five-wicket haul and helping LSG secure a massive 50 runs victory in their first game. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG reached a big total thanks to their Caribbean power hitters Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran along with Ayush Badoni. During chase, DC never got off to a good start as Mark Wood dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan in quick succession. David Warner tried to set up a partnership with Rilee Rossouw. But once Rossouw was dismissed, no one could support him well. Mark Wood returned late in the innings and completed his fifer while DC fell short by a convincing margin.

Mark Wood Picks First Fifer of IPL 2023

