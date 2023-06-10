A fan made her feelings clear for Shubman Gill as she held out a banner for the young Indian opening batter on Day 3 of the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final. Gill, in recent times, has become one of the most popular young cricketers of not just the Indian team but also world cricket as a whole and undoubtedly, he has gained a lot of followers with his good performances. The female fan held out the poster, which read, 'Marry Me Shubman' with a heart sign and the picture of this has gone viral on social media. Hilarious! Australian Cricketers Return From Dressing Room After DRS Adjudged Mohammed Siraj Not Out During Day 3 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Fan's Poster for Shubman Gill Goes Viral

Proposal for Shubman Gill at the Oval. pic.twitter.com/76hpNoPlbi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023

