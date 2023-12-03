Ben McDermott has attracted eyeball in BBL for his power but he failed to show it when he played in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I. This time in the 5th T20I at Bengaluru, he shows intent early and smashes a six that goes out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowler Avesh Khan saw him step out and banged the ball short but the bat speed was enough to take over the roof of the stadium. The six travelled a distance of 98m. Ben McDermott Scores His Second Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023.

Ben McDermott Hits Ball Out of the Stadium for Six

