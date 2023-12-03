Ben McDermott redeems his poor innings from the last game as he scores a gritty half-century at a crucial time for Australia in the 5th T20I against India. After Travis Head's quickfire start, Australia lost a few quick wickets. McDermott provided impact straightaway then calmed things down to take the game deep. On his way he completed his half-century. Classic! Shreyas Iyer Hits Six With Lofted Cover Drive During IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Ben McDermott Scores His Second Half-Century in T20Is

Fifty for Ben McDermott in 34 balls. His wicket is crucial now.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/bD8c3n1LoI — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) December 3, 2023

