Unfortunately for New Zealand, Matt Henry gets ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final with shoulder injury. Henry got injured during the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final when he tried to take the catch of Heinrich Klaasen and injured his shoulder. Henry tried his best but couldn't make it for the final. Nathan Smith replaced him in the playing XI. Rohit Sharma Ties Brian Lara in Unwanted Record As India Lose 15th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Matt Henry Ruled Out of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The team sheets are out for the GRAND FINALE! 📋✅ No changes in the Indian contingent while #MattHenry misses out from the Kiwi setup! Is it advantage India? 😮#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 &… pic.twitter.com/49AYMtSO6Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

