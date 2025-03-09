Rohit Sharma has equalled Brian Lara in an unwanted record as he lost the toss during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9. The Indian captain lost yet another toss with New Zealand's Mitchell Santner winning and opting to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. This was the 12th consecutive time that Rohit Sharma lost the toss in ODIs, and with it, he equalled the legendary Brian Lara, who also lost the same number of back-to-back toss losses. This was also the 15th consecutive time India lost a toss in ODIs. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Win Title.

Rohit Sharma Loses Toss in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

New Zealand to bat first in the high-stakes #ChampionsTrophyFinal as #TeamIndia extend their streak to 15 tosses lost in a row! P.S: The last time India won a toss was against NZ in CWC 2023 and they clinched the game!

Rohit Sharma Loses Toss Yet Again, Equals Brian Lara in Unwanted Record

Most consecutive ODI toss lost by Captain 12 : Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳 12 : Brian Lara 🌴

