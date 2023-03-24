UP Warriorz have won the toss and their captain Alyssa Healy has chosen to bowl first in this WPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, March 24. Grace Harris have returned to UP Warriorz's playing XI and Shabnim Ismail misses out. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have opted for an unchanged playing XI, which beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. How to Watch MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

