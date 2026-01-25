On the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day, the Government of India has named cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur as recipients of the Padma Shri, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honour. The announcement, made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 January, recognises the duo’s exceptional contributions to Indian cricket. While Sharma is celebrated for his transformative leadership of the men’s team, Kaur is honoured for her historic role in guiding the Indian women’s team to their maiden World Cup title. Sharma recently led India to two major international trophies: the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was named for the Padma Bhushan. Sharma and Kaur lead a group of Padma Shri awardees that includes Savita Punia, Praveen Kumar, K Pajanivel, Baldev Singh, and Bhagwandas Raikwar. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Earn Top Honour

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar to be conferred with Padma Shri in the field of Sports. pic.twitter.com/mwysiE6Sk9 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ANI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)