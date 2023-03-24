A rampant Mumbai Indians (MI) face a resurgent UP-Warriorz (UPW) in the eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 as the tournament moves closer towards the end. MI won their last group league match by four wickets, whereas UP Warriorz’s last game ended in a defeat. The winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals in the final on March 26. The eliminator of the WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 24 (Friday). The match starts at 7.30 pm, while the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. The fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on Sports 18/HD channels JioCinema will provide live streaming of this match for fans in India. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Telecast and Streaming Details

