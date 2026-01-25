The Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 Final between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers was set alight by a moment of individual brilliance from Jack Edwards in the field. In the early stages of the Scorchers’ chase at Optus Stadium, the Sixers’ all-rounder produced a one-handed stunner to dismiss the dangerous Finn Allen. The spectacular grab removed New Zealand’s premier power-hitter for 22-ball 36, having added 80 runs with captain Mitchell Marsh while chasing 133. Batting first, the Sydney Sixers managed just 132 runs as bowlers Jhye Richardson and David Payne rattled the batters with three wickets apiece. Sydney Sixers Thank Babar Azam For His Services in BBL As Pakistan Batter Joins National Team Ahead of PAK vs AUS T20Is and ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Jack Edwards Grabs One-Handed Stunner

Jack Edwards! That might just be the catch of the summer 🤯 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/2TmkIbot9l — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)