Having retired from T20Is, Mitchell Starc is set to make a comeback in the Big Bash League (BBL) after an 11-year hiatus, committing to Sydney Sixers for the upcoming BBL 2025-26 season. Starc will be available for selection for BBL 15 after the Ashes 2025-26, subject to fitness. The Sixers have signed Starc as a supplementary player, having last played for the franchise back in 2014. Overall, in 10 BBL matches, Starc has claimed 20 wickets, having played all his league career for the Sydney Sixers. The BBL 15 will be played between December 14 and January 25. Ravi Ashwin Signs Up For Full Season of BBL 2025-26 With Sydney Thunder After Going Unsold In ILT20 2025-26 Auction
Mitchell Starc Returns to BBL
New look, familiar face 👀 pic.twitter.com/KYTJPQKos1
— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 8, 2025
