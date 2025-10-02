The ILT20 2025-26 auction brought a surprise for the fans as star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from Indian domestic cricket and IPL, found no buyers in the bidding event. Ashwin was listed with a base price of $120000, but nobody bid for him and in the end, he went unsold. Later, it was also reported that Ashwin withdrew his name from the auction after going unsold. Previously, Ashwin signed up for BBL franchise Sydney Thunder and it was undecided how many games he will be available for because of BBL's partial overlap with ILT20. But now that he has went unsold, Ashwin has signed a full-season contract with Sydney Thunder for the BBL, as per reports. Ravi Ashwin Goes Unsold at ILT20 2025-26 Auction; Former Indian Spinner Finds No Takers During Bidding Event in Dubai.

Ravi Ashwin Signs Up For Full Season of BBL 2025-26

Ashwin signs up to play entire BBL season after going unsold in the ILT20 auction. pic.twitter.com/u3xN5Wqiqr — cricmawa (@cricmawa) October 2, 2025

