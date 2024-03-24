As the Gujarat Titans are all set to take on the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, the MI fans landed up in huge numbers to cheer their team outside the Narendra Modi Stadium. The fans would be wanting their team to beat GT and make a winning start to their campaign. Hardik Pandya Replicates Rashid Khan’s Famous 'No-Look' Shot at Mumbai Indians Nets Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians Fans Come Up in Huge Numbers in Ahmedabad

Chants of ‘Rohit Rohit’. A sea of MI’s blue outside the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6DFyM8Zenw — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) March 24, 2024

