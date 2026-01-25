The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 between India and New Zealand was set alight in the very first over as Hardik Pandya produced a stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway off Harshit Rana's bowling. The Indian all-rounder showcased athletic brilliance while taking a catch at long-on after Conway took the aerial route on the third ball of the match. The dismissal set the tone for an aggressive power play as India looks to seal the five-match series with a 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Award For Contribution In Field Of Sports.

Stunning Catch By Hardik Pandya

WOW! How about that for a catch from Hardik Pandya 😎 Wicket in the opening over for Harshit Rana 👏👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/vFBWKCB2ze — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026

