Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was seen replicating famous Rashid Khan's 'no look' shot during the nets in Ahmedabad. Both the players will be up against each other when Rashid playing from Gujarat Titans takes on Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik would be hoping to replicate the shot in the match as well and play a big knock for his team.

Hardik Pandya Replicates Rashid Khan's 'No Look' Shot

