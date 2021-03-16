Drop everything you are doing and have a glimpse at Navdeep Saini's recent pictures shared on social media. The Indian pacer has shared a couple of pictures in a white shirt and looks ridiculously handsome.

Is this the card you need? pic.twitter.com/uwsRje91d1 — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)