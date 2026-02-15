Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has become the target of social media ridicule after his dismissal during Sunday’s high-pressure T20 World Cup 2026 chase against India. Despite high expectations, the former captain failed to anchor the innings at the R. Premadasa Stadium, sparking a wave of satirical 'Real Dhurandar' memes. Chasing a target of 176, Babar struggled to find momentum before falling cheaply to Axar Patel. His inability to accelerate during the middle overs drew sharp criticism from fans, who used the sarcastic 'Dhurandar' label to mock his 'anti-team' role that seemingly stalled the run rate. 'Make Documentary on Duck', Sahibzada Farhan Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Opener Fails To Open Account in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar Azam Indian Spy

'Big set back for India!!'

Big set back for India!! Babar Azam should have stayed in the crease and played a Test knock! #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/RrUUivtw0E — Arya (@Arya2898AD) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam To PCB

Babar Trolled

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)