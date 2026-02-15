Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq stole the spotlight during IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, dismissing captain Suryakumar Yadav and following the wicket with a unique celebration. The wicket proved pivotal at the R. Premadasa Stadium as Pakistan mounted a late fightback in the Group A fixture. Tariq bowled a flatter ball, which Yadav attempted to slog, but ended up holing out to Saim Ayub at mid-wicket for a 29-ball 32. Tariq finished with figures of 1 for 24, picking up a T20 wicket in his 24th straight match. Ishan Kishan Slams Fastest Fifty in India vs Pakistan T20 WC Encounters, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Usman Tariq's Unique Celebration

Surya Kumar Yadav 32(29) finally Usman Tariq Trapped Suryakumar in his net and after that Usman Tariq's Namaskar Salam celebration.#INDvPAKWatchlist #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ufm7WjMqkd — Cricket Hindustan (@goldensports98) February 15, 2026

