The Nepal national cricket team secured a dominating 90-run win against the West Indies national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, September 29. Earlier, the Rohit Paudel-led side defeated the two-time ICC World T20 Cup winner West Indies in the series opener on Saturday, September 27, by 19 runs. Batting first, Nepal posted a total of 173 on the board with superb half-centuries from Asaif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. In reply, the West Indies were bundled out for 83, with Mohammad Aadil Alam taking four wickets. With this victory, Nepal became the first associate team to win a bilateral series against the West Indies in international cricket. Nepal Stun West Indies, Register First-Ever Victory Against Full-Member Nation With 19-Run Win in WI vs NEP 1st T20I 2025.

Nepal Win by 90 Runs in NEP vs WI 2nd T20I 2025

Sharjah echoes in history.#Rhinos crush West Indies by 90 runs to take the series!#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/TMpen5Ru7Q — CAN (@CricketNep) September 29, 2025

