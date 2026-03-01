Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has drawn severe criticism on social media following a hasty dismissal during India's high-stakes IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 run chase against the West Indies in Kolkata. Chasing a formidable target of 196 to secure a semi-final berth, Sharma fell cheaply inside the power play. Spectators online accused the batter of displaying poor game sense, arguing his aggressive shot selection was unnecessary and poorly timed given the match situation. ‘Cannot Bat nor Does He Field’, Netizens React Angrily As Abhishek Sharma Drops Catch in Field During IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

0 Game Sense

Abhishek Sharma on the field 🤡 Abhishek Sharma with the bat 🤡 0 game sense #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nd4ibTVtu5 — CricAdda x 247 (@Cricadd247) March 1, 2026

Bilateral vs World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: In Bilateral In World Cup pic.twitter.com/2VVINERzho — Tha7a fan (@ExposeDhonifan) March 1, 2026

Yuvraj Singh Tonight

Abhizim

No zimbabwe no party for abhishek Sharma. pic.twitter.com/foK3TpEkat — ` (@Aagaz__) March 1, 2026

