Nepal have stunned the West Indies, beating the two-time T20 World Cup champions by 19 runs in the WI vs NEP 1st T20I 2025 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE (United Arab Emirates) on Saturday, September 27. This is a historic moment for Nepal cricket as the Nepal National Cricket Team registered their first-ever victory over an ICC full-member nation and it will surely go down in history as one of their most decorated moments in the game. They have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NEP vs WI T20I Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Batting first. Nepal posted a meagre total of 148/8 with captain Rohit Paudel being the top-scorer (38). Kushal Malla (30) and Gulsan Jha (22) also made contributions. With the ball in hand, Jason Holder took four wickets for 20 runs while Navin Bidaisee scalped three. In response, the West Indies were restricted to 129/9. Kushal Bhurtel scalped two wickets while Dipendra Singh Airee (1/20), Karan KC (1/17), Nandan Yadav (1/6), Lalit Rajbanshi (1/6) and Rohit Paudel (1/20) took one each. History Created! Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Becomes First International Match To Have Three Super Overs.

Nepal Beat West Indies, Register First Victory Against a Full-Member Nation

🇳🇵A new chapter written in Nepal’s cricketing story! 📣 Rhinos 🇳🇵 defeats West Indies by 19 runs our first-ever triumph against a full member nation! pic.twitter.com/v7RgBIo58j — CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2025

For the West Indies, Navin Bidaisee top-scored with 22 runs, but it came at a strike rate of less than 100. The same was the case with opener Amir Jangoo, who scored 19 runs off 22 balls. Fabian Allen hit 19 runs off 14 deliveries towards the end and West Indies captain Akeal Hosein tried hard as well, hitting 18 runs off just nine deliveries that included one four and two sixes, but eventually they could not drag the Caribbean side past the finish line. West Indies will now be in a do-or-die situation in the three-match series when they take on Nepal in the WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025 on Monday, September 29.

