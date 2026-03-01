Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has faced severe backlash from fans online following a crucial dropped catch during the decisive IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Kolkata. Spectators took to social media to voice their anger, criticising Sharma's overall contribution to the squad. Many users highlighted his recent struggles with the bat, arguing that his costly lapse in the field only compounded his poor form during the tournament. Sharma dropped a simple catch presented by Roston Chase in the fourth over off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. India vs West Indies Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

‘Cannot Bat nor Does He Field'

Abhishek Sharma cannot bat nor does he field.he can field. Dropped a dolly!!!!#T20WorldCup2026 — Vishnu (@valkyrie2526) March 1, 2026

Frustrated ICT Fans

'Only Stylbaaji'

Abhishek Sharma is the worst Indian player in this Tournament. Worst batting..worst fielding...only stylbaaji..#INDvsWI #T20WorldCup2026 #indvswi — ShashanK ChoudharY (@Shashank_Chy) March 1, 2026

Fan Lashes Out at Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is showing his choking genes. — *Roe Joot 🦂🇮🇳* (@ImGani22) March 1, 2026

