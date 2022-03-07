New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the rain curtailed ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match. Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr added unbeaten partnership of 108 runs to help White Ferns chase 141 in 20 overs.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by nine wickets! 👏 Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr steer the White Ferns to a comfortable win.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bkaJL0wVcn — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 7, 2022

