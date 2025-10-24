Jemimah Rodrigues one of the most popular crickets of India Women's National Cricket Team. She was not part of the playing XI during India Women's encounter with England Women but returned with a bang in the do or die encounter against New Zealand Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as she scored a half-century. Jemimah, being a lively personality and an electrifying fielder, receives support from all the sections of the fans. After the match, she was spotted signing autographs for the fans who were singing 'Jemi Meri Jaan' chants to motivate her during the game. Fans loved the gesture and the video went viral on social media. Renuka Singh Thakur Reveals Story Behind Her 'Peacock Poster' Which She Showed to Pratika Rawal During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jemimah Rodrigues Signs Autographs For Fans

No wonder Jemimah Rodrigues is among the most loved player in the current Indian women's team. To come all the way to appreciate the fans who were singing for 9 long hours is lovely.#INDvNZ #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/yJN2zmjloo — The Reverse Sweep (@trspodcastt) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)