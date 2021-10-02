Oman will face Scotland in the latest round of matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Tournament. The clash will be played at Al Amerat Stadium and has a start time of 04:00 pm IST. FanCode and ICC TV will provide the live streaming while Telecast will not be available.

Thumbs up if you're going to be watching Scotland's last @icc CWCL2 match this series against @TheOmanCricket tomorrow. The match starts at 11.30 UK time & will be live streamed on https://t.co/YZgtBhRFLu. We'll be here with all the updates from #BurgersBoys 😀 #FollowScotland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/I2eIUCjaRq — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 1, 2021

