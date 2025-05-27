The United States of America national cricket team are locking horns against the Oman national cricket team in the next match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on Tuesday, May 27. The USA vs OMN League 2 match is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the USA vs OMN ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the United States of America vs Oman ODI match live streaming viewing options, after buying a match pass worth 99 INR. 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4! Milind Kumar Hits Dillon Heyliger for 32 Runs in One Over During USA vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

USA vs OMN ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match

It’s Match Day in Ft. Lauderdale! 🤩 🙌 Get ready as #TeamUSA take on Oman in their last fixture of the CWC League 2 in Florida! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Oman ⏰ 7:00am PT | 9:00am CT | 10:00am ET 📍 Florida, USA 📲 Willow TV & https://t.co/SPeLdtqCY7 #CWCL2 | #USAvOMA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XlxgqdLrga — USA Cricket (@usacricket) May 27, 2025

