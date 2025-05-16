Scotland national cricket team star batter Brandon McMullen achieved a significant milestone in his career. The right-handed batter became the fastest Scotland player to breach the 1000-run landmark in his 26th ODI innings, surpassing Kyle Coetzer, who got to the landmark in 28 innings. McMullen achieved this historic feat during the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match against the UAE. Interestingly, the Scotland batter left behind the likes of Mike Hussey (27), KL Rahul (27), Graeme Smith (28), MS Dhoni (29), Travis Head (30), Shai Hope (30), David Warner (31) and Sachin Tendulkar (34), among other big names in ODI cricket. During the match against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Brandon McMullen hammered 101 runs off 88 deliveries on May 16. Netherlands Beat Scotland By 19 Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Max O'Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe Shine in Dutch Victory.

Brandon McMullen Fastest to Complete 1000 ODI Runs for Scotland

BRANDOOOO 💥 The fastest Scottish man to 1000 ODI runs 🤌#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/asE9Vhe2KA — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 14, 2025

