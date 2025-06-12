George Munsey scripted a new record with his sparkling 191-run knock during the Scotland National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match, on Thursday, June 12. The left-hander was in a destructive mood as he smashed 191 runs off just 150 balls to register the highest ODI score by an associate batter, going past countryman Calum MacLeod, who had scored 175 against Canada in 2014. George Munsey hit 14 fours and 11 sixes in his innings and although he missed out on a double hundred, he propelled Scotland to a massive 369/6 in 50 overs. What is ICC Hall of Fame? How and When A Player is Inducted? Know All Details After MS Dhoni’s Induction.

George Munsey Sets Record With 191-Run Knock

Highest individual scores by an Associate Nation batter in Men's ODIs: 191 (150) - George Munsey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs NED 🇳🇱, 2025* 177 (134) - Paul Stirling ☘️ vs CAN 🇨🇦, 2010 175 (141) - Calum MacLeod 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs CAN 🇨🇦, 2014 George Munsey makes history!#CWCL2 #SCOvNED pic.twitter.com/E7ezPAnypB — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) June 12, 2025

