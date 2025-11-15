November 15 is a historic day not just for Indian cricket but world cricket as a whole, as it was the day when Sachin Tendulkar, coincidentally, made his international debut and also went on to play his last match for the India National Cricket Team as well! On November 15, 1989, Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket against Pakistan in a Test match at the National Stadium Karachi, scoring 15 runs. The match was drawn. And 24 years later, in 2013, the Master Blaster made his final appearance for the India National Cricket Team in international cricket. It was a historic occasion as Sachin Tendulkar featuring in his 200th match and he scored 74 in the first innings, with India going on to win by an innings and 126 runs. When Sachin Tendulkar Suggested A Similar Format to Test Twenty to Revamp ODIs by Having Four Innings.

On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Debuted in 1989, Then Made His Last International Appearance in 2013

🗓️ #OnThisDay 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟗: The legendary @sachin_rt made his #TeamIndia debut 🙌 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑: He made his final international appearance after amassing 3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5tqJ27ExUa — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)