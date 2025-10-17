Fans have long debated the sustainability of all three formats of cricket, namely Test and One-Day Internationals, which remain the second favoured behind T20Is. Now, with the introduction of the Test Twenty format, a fourth variation of cricket is on the horizon, which will club Test and T20I to churn out a fast-paced and well-structured match that will spread across four innings, consisting of 20 overs each. Interestingly, India’s Sachin Tendulkar suggested a similar idea to make 50-overs exciting in 2019. What is Test Twenty? Rules and Other Things About Cricket's New Format After Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Tendulkar suggested dividing an ODI match into four innings of 25 overs each , with Team A playing 25 overs in the first innings, then Team B featuring for 25 overs in the second innings. The third innings will see Team A finish their 25 overs, while Team B comes out to chase their target in the final innings. However, if any team gets bundled out in their first innings, the other team will get 50 overs to chase.

Despite the suggestions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not make any changes to One-Day Internationals, a format to-date is fighting for existence due to the influx of T20 cricket. While the Test Twenty format is still nascent, the idea promises to mix traditional and modern cricket, which could take the sport to a larger audience and help the game expand.

