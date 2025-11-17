Fast-paced cricket returns with Abu Dhabi T10 2025, a 10-overs format tournament, which will be played between November 18 and November 30. Several former Indian internationals will be in action as well, including Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, and S Sreesanth. All matches of Abu Dhabi T10 2025 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Abu Dhabi T10 2025 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as Abu Dhabi T10 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Launches Super Fan Contest, Offering Cricket Enthusiasts Across UAE Chance To Win Experiences of Lifetime.

Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Legends on duty again 🇮🇳🔥 Harbhajan, Piyush Chawla & Sreesanth bring the Indian flavour to #AbuDhabiT10 LIVE from Nov 18, only on FanCode 📲 pic.twitter.com/e0jN9CKb3R — FanCode (@FanCode) November 15, 2025

