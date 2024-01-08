Hardik Pandya injured his ankle in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and since then it got aggravated and the star all-rounder is all set to miss the T20I series against Afghanistan as well. Looking forward to a quick recovery, Hardik was spotted sweating it out in an intense gym session during his rehab. He shared the video of his training through his Instagram handle. Mumbai Indians Celebrate 13 Years of Rohit Sharma by Sharing a Nostalgic Post on Social Media.

Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse Of Intense Gym Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

