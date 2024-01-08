The Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians took to social media and shared a nostalgic post which says- "13 years ago, Rohit turned Blue & Gold 💙". The post depicts that Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians 13 years back. Rohit has won five titles with Mumbai Indians as a captain but was recently stripped of captaincy. Hardik Pandya was crowned as the new captain of Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India Name Squad for T20I Series Against Afghanistan.

Have a look at the post shared by Mumbai Indians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)