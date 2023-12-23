Quinton de Kock smashed a gigantic six during the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match in Big Bash League 2023-24 on December 23. The left-hander took on Chris Jordan and pulled off a massive shot on the leg-side and the ball attained a lot of height and distance before going out of the ground. Some fans were seen climbing a fence to go into the bushes to find the ball after it landed there. De Kock eventually scored 38 runs off 22 balls but his team lost to Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets. Pakistan Pacer Zaman Khan ‘Refuses’ to Give Interview After Man of The Match Performance in BBL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

