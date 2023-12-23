Pakistan fast-bowler Zaman Khan had an upto-the-mark performance in the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match. Zaman was awarded Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance. Zaman took three wickets and gave away 24 runs in his four-over spell. When asked for an interview during the Player of the Match presentation Zaman replied a "No" to the interviewee, the video of which is going viral over social media. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf Comes To Bat Without Pads To Avoid Timed Out Dismissal in BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

